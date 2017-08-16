White Sox's Adam Engel: Gets breather Wednesday
Engel is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Engel is just 1-for-9 with four strikeouts over his last three contests, so he'll get the day off after starting seven straight games in center field. Leury Garcia will take over for him in center field, opening up a spot for Nicky Delmonico to pick up a start in left field.
