site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-adam-engel-goes-yard-again | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Adam Engel: Goes yard again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Engel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.
Engel cracked his second homer in as many nights in the second inning to get the White Sox on the board. He's started four of the five games since he was activated off the injured list.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read