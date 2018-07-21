Engel is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Seattle.

Engel is 1-for-16 with six strikeouts over his last seven, so he'll take a seat against starter Felix Hernandez (back) on Saturday. The 26-year-old has a .215/.269/.299 slash line in 251 at-bats this season, with his only real upside being the 10 stolen bases in 13 attempts.