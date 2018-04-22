White Sox's Adam Engel: Heads to bench Sunday
Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Engel's stellar center-field defense has kept him atop the White Sox's depth chart this season, even though a .156/.250/.178 slash line has made him of baseball's worst-performing regulars at the plate. While Engel's absence from the lineup Sunday doesn't look to be anything more than a normal off day, his hold on the starting role may have loosened after the White Sox acquired Trayce Thompson in a waiver claim a few days ago. Rather than Thompson, it will be Leury Garcia that replaces Engel in center field Sunday, however.
