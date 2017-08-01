White Sox's Adam Engel: Heads to bench Tuesday
Engel is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Engel will head to the bench for a breather after going just 6-for-36 (.167) at the plate over his last 11 starts. Leury Garcia will slide over to center field in his place while Nicky Delmonico will make his major-league debut in right field.
