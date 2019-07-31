White Sox's Adam Engel: Heads to bench
Engel is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.
Engel has started eight straight games since earning a promotion from the minors, going 5-for-25 with one home run and one steal during that stretch. Leury Garcia is manning center field Wednesday, with Jon Jay starting in right field and Eloy Jimenez in left.
