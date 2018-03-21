White Sox's Adam Engel: Held out with neck injury
Engel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to neck stiffness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
No word has come forth as to how the injury was incurred or how severe it is. Engel is in the midst of a wide-open battle for the starting center field gig, so he'll need to return to action soon if he wants a good chance to claim the job.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Unlikely HR leader•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Odds of landing starting gig improve•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Homers for second straight game•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Likely to open as starting CF•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Rare day off Saturday•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Triples in Friday's loss•
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...