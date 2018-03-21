Play

Engel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to neck stiffness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

No word has come forth as to how the injury was incurred or how severe it is. Engel is in the midst of a wide-open battle for the starting center field gig, so he'll need to return to action soon if he wants a good chance to claim the job.

