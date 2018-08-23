Engel went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

The homer was Engel's fifth of the season but his third in his last 10 games. He's gone 12-for-36 over that stretch. It's a positive development, but he'll have to keep it up for a long time in order to be considered an offensive asset, as he's still hitting just .229/.273/.336 on the season.

