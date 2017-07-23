Engel went 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Engel erased a three-run deficit with a bases-clearing double in the fifth, then came around to score later in the frame to give Chicago a temporary lead. The rookie center fielder hit out of the leadoff spot with lefty Travis Wood on the mound for Kansas City after batting ninth in each of his previous five games played.

