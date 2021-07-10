Engel went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 12-1 win over the Orioles.

The outfielder now has a trio of extra-base hits and has crossed the plate three times in two games since returning from the injured list. The extended absences of Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) have opened the door for Engel to be a regular starter, but he's battled injuries himself and been limited to just 38 at-bats this season. Both teammates are at least a month from being activated, though, and Adam Eaton was DFA'd on Wednesday, so Engel can likely remain a regular starter for the remainder of 2021 if he continues contributing offensively.