Engel went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Engel is the frontrunner to win the starting center-field job and would be a lock if he continues to hit like he has the past two games. He's gone 4-for-6 with a pair of homers to raise his spring average to .417. It's more likely he's still the same hitter who finished his rookie 2017 season at .166. If Engel's bat doesn't catch up to his defense, expect a revolving door of options getting at-bats in center field, including Charlie Tilson and Leury Garcia.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...