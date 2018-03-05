White Sox's Adam Engel: Homers for second straight game
Engel went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's game against the Padres.
Engel is the frontrunner to win the starting center-field job and would be a lock if he continues to hit like he has the past two games. He's gone 4-for-6 with a pair of homers to raise his spring average to .417. It's more likely he's still the same hitter who finished his rookie 2017 season at .166. If Engel's bat doesn't catch up to his defense, expect a revolving door of options getting at-bats in center field, including Charlie Tilson and Leury Garcia.
