White Sox's Adam Engel: Homers in Monday's win
Engel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.
Engel has been prominent in the offense the last two games with a three-run double Sunday while Monday's homer was the game-deciding hit. As we continue to wait for Leury Garcia to return from a lingering hand injury, Engel has been getting most of the starts in center field. His current two-game run, however, is an outlier. For the season, the 25-year-old Engel is batting .238/.310/.371 with three homers and nine RBI over 34 games.
