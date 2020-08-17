The White Sox placed Engel on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Engel self-reported Monday that he may have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, so he'll isolate from the team until he clears all COVID-19-related protocols. The outfielder has thus far experienced no symptoms of the virus, but the White Sox are still waiting on the results of his latest COVID-19 test. Chicago selected Luis Gonzalez's contract from their alternate training site to provide an extra body in the outfield until Engel is cleared to return.
