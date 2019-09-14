White Sox's Adam Engel: Knocks fourth homer
Engel went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-7 win over the Mariners.
The center fielder went deep in the third inning to cap a three-run frame for the White Sox that knocked Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi from the game. Engel also singled in the second, but he was caught stealing. The 27-year-old has assembled a modest four-game hitting streak, going 6-for-16 with two homers, two RBI and three runs scored. For the year, he has four homers, 21 RBI and 22 runs scored in 185 at-bats.
