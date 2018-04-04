White Sox's Adam Engel: Knocks in first run
Engel went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 14-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
Engel was in the right place at the right time to knock in his first run of the season. His groundout to shortstop plated Tim Anderson, who had stolen two consecutive bags to put him in scoring position. Engel has been starting in center field and earned the job with a strong spring when he hit four home runs with 10 RBI and a 1.155 OPS. However, those who've followed his career understood that level of production was unsustainable and without precedent in his track record. The usually light-hitting outfielder is hitless in his last eight at-bats.
