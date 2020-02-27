Engel started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's spring game against the Royals.

Engel finished out 2019 as a regular in the lineup, muscling up to .263/.317/.461 during the month of September, when he hit four of his six home runs. He's shown the ability to hit consistently in short bursts but never over an extended period of time. Engel is looking to become Chicago's fourth outfielder and defensive replacement when needed. If he hits with any regularity, Engel could serve as the right-handed component in right field platoon with the left-handed hitting Nomar Mazara.