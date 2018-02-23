Engel appears to be sitting atop the depth chart in center field to start spring training, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The speedy 26-year-old made his major-league debut last season, but he could only muster a .166 batting average in 301 at-bats with Chicago. Strikeouts were a significant issue for him last season (34.8 percent strikeout rate), but it seems like the White Sox still value his defense enough to have him headline their crop of center fielders for now. However, Charlie Tilson likely offers more upside and could supplant him for playing time during the season as a result, but the White Sox appear to be content in easing Tilson into action given that he sat out all of last season. This should allow Engel to claim regular playing time at least for the earlier portion of the regular season.