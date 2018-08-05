Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Leury Garcia will patrol center field for the fourth time in five games and seems to have edge ahead of Engel on the depth chart at the position. While Engel has been a capable defender in the outfield this season, it doesn't compensate enough for his dismal .222/.273/.305 batting line. With a career wRC+ of 48, Engel has been one of the majors' worst hitters since reaching the big leagues in 2017.