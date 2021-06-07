Engel started in center field and went 0-for-2, was hit by a pitch, and stole a base in Sunday's 3-0 win over Detroit.

A hamstring injury that cropped up during spring training lingered, but Engel finally made his season debut. He should be in line for plenty of starts going forward. Primary center fielder Luis Robert (hip) is out until August, and Billy Hamilton (oblique) landed on the injured list over the weekend. A defensively gifted outfielder, Engel could earn starts in center or left field, which became available when the team lost Eloy Jimenez to a pectoral injury.