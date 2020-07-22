With the White Sox placing Nomar Mazara (illness) on the 10-day injured list, Engel is in position to start Friday's opener against the Twins in right field.

Engel has been the primary fill in for Mazara, who has not been available for the last four days because he's "under the weather," per manager Rick Renteria. Leury Garcia also filled in for Mazara, but he's the presumptive starter at second base. If Mazara's illness is related to COVID-19, he could resume play at any time after clearing protocols but time is running out.