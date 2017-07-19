Engel is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

In an effort to get more lefty bats in the lineup against Dodgers right-handed starter Kenta Maeda, manager Rick Renteria will move Engel to the bench, allowing the switch-hitting Alen Hanson to pick up the start in center field. Engel is batting just .140 over his last 13 games and is expected to see a reduced role in the near future with Leury Garcia (finger) nearing a return from the disabled list.