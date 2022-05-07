Engel went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base Friday against the Red Sox.
Engel had started Chicago's last three games, though he was out of the lineup Friday and entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. He didn't collect a hit in his initial plate appearance, but singled to lead off the eighth frame, stole second base and then scored. Engel has swiped three bags without being caught early this season. Though he's hitting only .224 with very little power, Engel has collected five hits across his last 17 at-bats.