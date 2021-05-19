White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that he expects that Engel (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Engel has been on the 10-day injured list since Opening Day, and he suffered a setback in early May. However, the 29-year-old has ramped up the intensity of his workouts recently, and his rehab assignment could be the final step in his recovery process. Once Engel is cleared to return, he should have plenty of opportunities with Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) sidelined.