White Sox's Adam Engel: Not in Sunday's lineup
Engel is out of the lineup Sunday at Houston.
Engel and Brian Goodwin have alternate starts in center field for the past nine games, and that trend will continue Sunday with Goodwin starting and batting cleanup.
