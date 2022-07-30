site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Adam Engel: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Engel isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Athletics.
Engel has gone 2-for-14 with two runs, a steal and seven strikeouts since the All-Star break and is on the bench for a third consecutive game. AJ Pollock is starting in center field and batting third.
