Engel is on the bench for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He takes a seat following a four-RBI showing in Friday's blowout victory. Though he's had just 42 plate appearances in 2021, Engel boasts an impressive .942 OPS. Brian Goodwin will play center field Saturday, with Gavin Sheets getting a start in right field.