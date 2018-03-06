Engel's chances of beginning the season as the starting center fielder for the White Sox improved after Charlie Tilson was optioned to Triple-A.

Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times indicates that Engel isn't necessarily a lock to earn the starting role, but he's certainly making a strong case for the job so far this spring. The speed demon is 5-for-13 with two homers and four RBI in seven spring games. This is a very unsustainable pace for Engel given his modest power totals in the minors and .166 batting average he produced in Chicago last season, but the hot start could be just what he needs to start the season on top of the depth chart.