Engel (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Engel battled a hamstring injury for most of the first half of the season, but he returned for 10 games in June and slashed .241/.313/.552 with three homers, five runs, four RBI and a stolen base. Now that he's healthy once again, he should take over as the primary center fielder. Adam Eaton was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

