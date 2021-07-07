Engel (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Engel battled a hamstring injury for most of the first half of the season, but he returned for 10 games in June and slashed .241/.313/.552 with three homers, five runs, four RBI and a stolen base. Now that he's healthy once again, he should take over as the primary center fielder. Adam Eaton was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
