White Sox's Adam Engel: On bench Friday
Engel is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Engel has five steals so far this season, but they've come with an awful .163/.236/.213 line, making him unrosterable in all but the deepest of leagues. Leury Garcia will get the start in center field in his place.
