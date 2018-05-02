Engel is not in the starting nine against St. Louis on Wednesday.

Engel will hit the bench for the third time in the past five games as Leury Garcia draws another start in center field. It's clear that Engel doesn't have a strong hold on the starting job at this point, as he's slashing just .167/.243/.212 with seven RBI and four stolen bases over 24 games this season.

