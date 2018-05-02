White Sox's Adam Engel: Out again Wednesday
Engel is not in the starting nine against St. Louis on Wednesday.
Engel will hit the bench for the third time in the past five games as Leury Garcia draws another start in center field. It's clear that Engel doesn't have a strong hold on the starting job at this point, as he's slashing just .167/.243/.212 with seven RBI and four stolen bases over 24 games this season.
More News
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...