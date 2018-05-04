White Sox's Adam Engel: Out of Friday's lineup
Engel is not in the lineup against the Twins on Friday.
Engel will retreat to the bench yet again, marking the fourth time in the past seven games that the 26-year-old isn't in the starting nine. Leury Garcia will draw another start in center field while batting seventh.
