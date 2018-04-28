Engel is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader in Kansas City.

Engel is a true burner, as evidenced by his three steals in 21 games, despite a .164 batting average. Unfortunately, he is below average at every other fantasy-relevant aspect of the game, limiting his relevance to really deep leagues. He could soon be passed over on the organizational depth chart if he doesn't heat up at the plate.