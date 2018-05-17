White Sox's Adam Engel: Out of lineup Thursday
Engel is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Engel was originally set to start in center field and bat eighth but Rangers' starter Cole Hamels (neck) was a late scratch, prompting the White Sox to adjust their lineup. Leury Garcia takes over in center field for Chicago, batting seventh.
More News
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...