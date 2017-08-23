Play

Engel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Engel receives a standard day off following seven consecutive starts in center, going 1-for-22 at the plate during that span. In his place, Leury Garcia slides over to center while Alen Hanson draws a start in left.

