Engel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Tuesday.

Engel strained the same hamstring back in spring training and didn't get to make his season debut until early June. He hit .241/.313/.552 with three homers in 10 games before being shut down again. The move was made retroactive to Sunday, so he'll be eligible to be activated on the last day of June, but it's not yet clear if that's a possibility. Luis Gonzalez was recalled in a corresponding move.