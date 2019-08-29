Engel will start in center field and bat ninth Thursday against the Twins.

Included in the lineup for the seventh time in eight game, Engel appears to have unseated Jon Jay as a regular in the White Sox outfield. With a .639 OPS in 154 plate appearances this season, Engel doesn't offer much with the bat, but manager Rick Renteria appears to value the 28-year-old's defensive and baserunning skills.

