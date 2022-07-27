Engel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Engel got aboard with a single in the seventh inning. He then stole second -- his 10th theft of the year -- and scored what would be the game-winning run on a Yoan Moncada double. Engel has gone a paltry 2-for-14 with seven strikeouts in five games since the All-Star break, so his grip on regular playing time is likely getting a bit thin. The veteran outfielder owns a .247/.297/.357 slash line with two home runs, 14 RBI and 26 runs scored through 195 plate appearances. Engel should still be the White Sox's preferred center fielder until Luis Robert (head) returns.