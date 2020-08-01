Engel went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Royals.
Getting the start in right field and batting eighth, Engel took rookie Kris Bubic deep in the second inning for his first homer of the year, and that was all the run support Dallas Keuchel and the White Sox bullpen needed. The 28-year-old has started four of the last five games, but with Nomar Mazara (illness) close to coming off the injured list and Nick Madrigal's promotion pushing Leury Garcia off second base, Engel may have to settle for a short-side platoon role at best once the team's outfield is at full strength.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Enters as fill-in Sunday•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Pulled from starting lineup•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: May be in right field Friday•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Replaces Mazara•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Could platoon in right field•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Launches long ball•