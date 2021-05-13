White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Engel (hamstring) has ramped up the intensity of his workouts, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "He's making progress," La Russa said. "We're counting down the days until he rejoins us. I think it's going to be sometime this month."

Engel's return date has been pushed out a few times since he was placed on the injured list April 1, and he suffered a setback in early May. There should be plenty of opportunities available to Engel, as both Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) are sidelined long term. The challenge for Engel in the past has been his ability to hit enough, but the outfielder has improved in all the major hitting categories (AVG, OBP, SLG) since his first exposure to MLB pitching. He slashed .295/.333/.477 over 36 games in 2020.