White Sox's Adam Engel: Re-enters starting nine
Engel will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Royals.
After being benched for three consecutive games earlier in the week, Engel rejoined the lineup Saturday with lefty Danny Duffy on the mound for Kansas City. Despite going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the contest, Engel will earn another starting assignment Sunday, this time versus a right-hander (Burch Smith). It appears Engel still has the edge for the primary center-field role over Charlie Tilson, but Engel's deplorable .221/.277/.307 season slash line largely makes him a fantasy sinkhole outside of the stolen bases category (10 steals in 13 attempts).
