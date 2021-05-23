Engel (hamstring) will join Triple-A Charlotte on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score Chicago reports.
Engel has reached the final stage of his rehab from the Grade 2 hamstring strain he sustained late in spring training. The outfielder looked to be close to returning from the injured list in early May, but he suffered a setback that resulted in his injury being upgraded to a Grade 3 strain. Chicago initially planned to have Engel work as a fourth or fifth outfielder this season, but he may be thrust into a more prominent role than anticipated after Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) suffered injuries that will sideline them until after the All-Star break.