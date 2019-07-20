Engel went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Engel was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and put immediately to work in center field. Known for his defensive prowess, Engel's bat is less impressive. He managed an .811 OPS at Charlotte this season, but his MLB career OPS of .581 does not inspire. There will be room for him or Ryan Cordell in the lineup on any given night until Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is ready to return.