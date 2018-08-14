White Sox's Adam Engel: Records multi-hit performance vs. Tigers
Engel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's loss to Detroit.
Engel launched his fourth homer of the season in the eighth inning to trim the deficit to one, but the White Sox would ultimately fall 9-5. Following Monday's series opener, Engel has homered in back-to-back ballgames, going 5-for-8 with four extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch. He'll look to continue to heat up at the plate moving forward, as he's struggled to a .227/.275/.334 slash line through 105 games this season.
