Engel went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Engel started in center field for the 13th time in the last 15 games, and he has hit well enough to maintain a presence in the lineup. Hitting with regularity has always been a hurdle to consistent playing time for Engel, who is batting .265 with four home runs and nine RBI during that stretch.

