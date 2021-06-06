Engel (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Engel has been dealing with the hamstring issue since spring training and has yet to play in a major-league game this season. The outfielder began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 23 and is now ready to rejoin the big club. He should be able to carve out a substantial role in the Chicago outfield with the Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), Luis Robert (hip) and Billy Hamilton (oblique) all on the injured list.