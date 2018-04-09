Engel is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Brain Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-TImes reports.

Engel, who is just 4-for-23 to start the season, will stick on the bench for a second straight game after starting the first seven contests of the season in center field. In his stead, Leury Garcia will pick up another start, hitting seventh.

