Engel (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

He'll be confined to the bench for the fourth straight game with the hamstring issue, paving the way for Trayce Thompson to pick up another start in center field. It's unclear if Engel is making much tangible progress in his recovery from the injury, but if he remains unavailable for the series opener Monday against Cleveland, a trip to the disabled list would grow more likely.