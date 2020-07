Engel started in right field in Sunday's exhibition game against the Cubs, replacing Nomar Mazara (illness), Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Mazara reported feeling under the weather, so manager Rick Renteria went with Engel, who is expected to be the White Sox's fourth outfielder in 2020. He could turn into the right-handed-hitting platoon partner with Mazara, who has well documented issues against left-handers. Engel homered in the game.