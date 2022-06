Engel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Back on bench after striking out across his three at-bats in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers, Engel looks to be the White Sox's clear No. 4 outfielder behind Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn and AJ Pollock. The righty-hitting Engel may still have a path to playing time against left-handed pitching, but he's likely worth rostering only in AL-only leagues at this point.