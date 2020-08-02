Engel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

After making three straight starts, Engel will cede right field to Nicky Delmonico as the White Sox wrap up their series with the Royals. Both Engel and Delmonico could be destined for full-time bench role as soon as the Sox's next series against the Brewers, as Nomar Mazara (illness) could be activated from the 10-day injured list within the next few days.